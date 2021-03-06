UConn blasts Georgetown in regular season finale

Mar. 6—STORRS — Don't look now but it's March and the UConn men's basketball team is peaking. And the Huskies have made moves like this before, with extreme success.

The Huskies, suddenly looking perhaps like the team to beat in this week's Big East Tournament, jumped out to a huge early lead and beat Georgetown 98-82 on Senior Day Saturday afternoon at Gampel Pavilion.

In what was the second meeting between the teams in only 11 days, and the second convincing win for the Huskies.

The Huskies (14-6, 11-6) have won six of their last seven games. They are idle until Thursday night in the Big East Tournament quarterfinals.

James Bouknight, in what was certainly his final home game, hit eight of his 12 shots and led six Huskies in double figures with 21 points. He made five of UConn's season-high 12 3-pointers.

Jalen Gaffney added 15 points on 6-for-6 shooting for UConn. R.J. Cole had eight assists, while Adama Sanogo came up with his first career double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Jahvon Blair had 22 points and Qudus Wahab 16 for Georgetown (9-12, 7-9). The Hoyas are 4-2 in last six games, with the only losses coming to UConn.

This was the 200th career win for UConn's Dan Hurley, who runs his record to 200-140 as a college head coach.

"We've gone from 'Is this team a bubble team?' to now all of a sudden 'Final Four sleeper,' " Hurley said with a laugh of his team's recent play, perhaps not believing either statement.

UConn put together easily its best half of the season to start the game, racing out to a 51-24 at halftime. The Huskies connected on 57.6 percent of their shots and pulled down 23 of the game's 32 rebounds.

It was the Huskies' second-highest scoring half of the season, eclipsed only by the 54 it scored in the second half against Central Connecticut State in the opening game of the season.

The Huskies were already up by 18 points with five minutes to go in the first half when they scored 13 of the game's next 15 points to take a 51-22 lead.

Bouknight had 11 points at the half and Gaffney 10. Senior Josh Carlton had seven points and seven rebounds off the bench in the opening half as the Huskies dominated the glass.

UConn jumped out to a big lead immediately, scoring the game's first 12 points in a blistering three minutes. The Huskies hit their first six shots from the floor in the game, the final three of those from Bouknight with a dunk and a two 3-pointers.

It was 15-2 before Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing, making his first-ever trip to Storrs for a game, could seemingly blink.

Bouknight scored 11 of his team's first 19points, hitting all four of his shots from the floor.

"It was nice to see him shoot it like that," Hurley said.

UConn hit six of its first eight 3-pointers in the game. Georgetown, which entered the game third in the Big East in 3-pointers made and second in shooting percentage, attempted only one in the game's first 17 minutes. It missed.

Gaffney hit two for the Huskies in the span of one minute, and added an impressive dunk of his own in transition that made it 33-16.

A FEW EXTRA FANS

UConn hosted some 200 healthcare and public safety workers from its Storrs campus and the UConn Health Center in Farmington at Saturday's game. All of those in attendance had been vaccinated against COVID, the school said.

The fans, which represented a season-high total for a game this season in Storrs, sat in the upper levels of Gampel Pavilion and were socially distanced.

SENIOR DAY CEREMONIES

UConn seniors Isaiah Whaley, Josh Carlton, and Tyler Polley, as well as graduating junior Brendan Adams, were honored prior to the game.

Although most of their families were not able to attend, all recorded video tributes to the players that were aired on the big screens in Gampel Pavilion prior to the game. All four were presented with framed jerseys, as well.

Neill covers UConn men's basketball and UConn football teams, and he keeps a finger on the pulse of Connecticut sports. For live game updates, and more insight into UConn athletics, player transfers, and team changes, follow Neill on Twitter: @NeillOstrout, Facebook: JINeillO, and Instagram: @NeillOstrout.