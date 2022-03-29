UConn bests NC State in thrilling double OT finish
Yahoo Sports’ Cassandra Negley walks you through the exceedingly close matchup between UConn and NC State that sent UConn to their 14th consecutive Final Four.
Yahoo Sports’ Cassandra Negley walks you through the exceedingly close matchup between UConn and NC State that sent UConn to their 14th consecutive Final Four.
NC State All-American Elissa Cunane said "there's no question" that Monday's matchup for a spot in the Final Four is "a home game" for the Huskies.
It was the first double-overtime game in the Elite Eight or later in women's tournament history.
UConn vs. NC State: UConn women's basketball has made 13 straight Final Fours, while North Carolina State last qualified for the Final Four 24 years ago.
UConn's Final Four streak faced one of its toughest tests, but the Huskies escaped with the win.
For the 14th time in 14 years, UConn is headed to a women’s Final Four after their 91-87 double OT win over N.C. State on Monday night.
UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma preview the team's Elite 8 matchup with No. 1 NC State and touches on trying to make his thirteenth straight Final Four appearance.
A Better Day Than Yesterday is a Richmond-based nonprofit that helps reconnecting kids with parents after incarceration
Molly DeFrank, a mom of six and author of "Digital Detox: The Two-Week Tech Reset for Kids" shares her advice for parents on limiting screen time for children and the impacts she's seen from doing so.
New #Bills TE OJ Howard already started prepping for Buffalo winters this past weekend:
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Treasury on Monday proposed a new mechanism to comply with and enforce a 15% global corporate minimum tax agreed to last year by 136 countries, partly by denying deductions for taxes paid in jurisdictions with lower rates. The new Undertaxed Profits Rule proposed as part of President Joe Biden's fiscal 2023 budget plan would replace the current U.S. Base Erosion Anti-Abuse Tax (BEAT) with a new system that would act as a "top-up tax" to ensure that multinational corporations pay an effective tax rate of at least 15%, the Treasury said in budget documents released on Monday. The global minimum tax deal negotiated through the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) is aimed at ending a downward competitive spiral of corporate rates and an erosion of government revenues while denying advantages to tax-haven countries.
The Minnesota Twins signed veteran right-hander Chris Archer to a one-year contract Monday, a potential boost for their rotation with a two-time All-Star who's coming off an injury-ruined season. The 33-year-old Archer made five starts and one relief appearance for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2021, posting a 4.66 ERA in 19 1/3 innings. Archer has a career 3.87 ERA with 1,370 strikeouts in 1,254 1/3 innings and a .240 opponent batting average.
Lemon water is healthy, refreshing and easy as heck to make. There are just a couple of key things to keep in mind when making yourself a glass, but don’t worry, after your first sip, you’ll be hooked, and...
SNY UConn reporter Maria Marino preview No. 2 UConn's matchup with No.1 NC State for a trip to the Final Four. Marino says rebounding will be key for both teams to punch their ticket to the next round.
This could mean as many as 13,000 jobs.
Van Lith posted her fourth straight 20-point effort to lead Louisville into the Final Four.
Jake Paul has been throwing jabs at former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor...
"Thanks for wasting my time." 🤡View Entire Post ›
Marco Scandella (St. Louis Blues) with a Goal vs. Vancouver Canucks, 03/28/2022
Scottie Scheffler has long been a winner, but his recent tear is almost absurd. It also coincides with his partnership with caddie Ted Scott.
Christian Pulisic scored a hat trick as the United States thrashed Panama 5-1 on Sunday to all-but guarantee their qualification for the 2022 World Cup.