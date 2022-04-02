UConn beats Stanford to return to title game

Associated Press

The South Carolina Gamecocks held the top spot in the Associated Press Top 25 women's poll all season about as tightly as they play defense every night. The last test for the No. 1 overall seed in this year's NCAA Tournament will be the Connecticut Huskies, who produced a lockdown defensive performance of their own to reach the national championship. Women's college basketball gets the greats of the game together on the biggest stage as consistently as any sport, and this South Carolina-UConn matchup will be no different.