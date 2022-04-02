UConn beats Stanford to return to title game
Reporting from Minneapolis, Yahoo Sports’ Cassandra Negley takes you through UConn's 63-58 win over reigning champions Stanford.
The preparations have been made, festivities held and teams are ready to compete for the 2022 NCAA women’s basketball Final Four tournament in Minneapolis.
Live updates, highlights, and results from UConn's semifinal win over Stanford at the 2022 women's basketball Final Four in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
The South Carolina Gamecocks held the top spot in the Associated Press Top 25 women's poll all season about as tightly as they play defense every night. The last test for the No. 1 overall seed in this year's NCAA Tournament will be the Connecticut Huskies, who produced a lockdown defensive performance of their own to reach the national championship. Women's college basketball gets the greats of the game together on the biggest stage as consistently as any sport, and this South Carolina-UConn matchup will be no different.
The Huskies are in the national championship game for the first time since 2016.
Six Huskies scored eight points, led by Paige Bueckers, as Connecticut beat Stanford 63-58 Friday night in the second semifinal of the Final Four.
Paige Bueckers exulted, but only briefly. As she raised her right hand, she saw her UConn teammates gathering at mid-court, beginning to leap in celebration. Somehow, in the din of Target Center, she commanded their attention and yelled something that made them lean in, creating a cocoon in a hurricane. Ever since she was becoming the best high school player in the nation at Hopkins High, ...
The Huskies are now headed to their first national championship game in six years despite making appearances in each of the past 14 Final Fours.
"WNBA players need to be valued in their country and they won't have to play overseas."
The overall No. 1 seed will play for the national title on Sunday night.
