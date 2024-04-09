UConn beats Purdue to win NCAA championship
The University of Connecticut Huskies became the first team to win back-to-back titles in 17 years.
The Huskies are the first team since Florida in 2006 and 2007 to win consecutive Final Fours.
The two best teams in men's college basketball this season will face off for the title.
UConn is headed to the Final Four for the 23rd time in program history.
UConn and Illinois were tied 23-23 late in the first half. The Illini were down 30 before they scored again.
The Huskies are +400 to win it all after earning the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA men's tournament.
The Huskies left little doubt as to who the best team in college basketball was this season.
