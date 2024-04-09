Advertisement

UConn beats Purdue to win men's basketball NCAA National Championship

The University of Connecticut Huskies have won the men's college basketball NCAA National Championship.

The Connecticut Huskies beat the Purdue Boilermakers 75-60 Monday night in Glendale, Arizona.

The Huskies' win on Monday night gave them back-to-back national championship wins. They become the first team to do so since Florida in 2006 and 2007.

The Connecticut Huskies celebrate after beating the Purdue Boilermakers 75-60 to win the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament National Championship game at State Farm Stadium on April 08, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images) (Chris Coduto/Getty Images)
Stephon Castle #5 and Cam Spencer #12 of the Connecticut Huskies celebrate in the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers during the NCAA Men's Basketball National Championship game on April 08, 2024, (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Tristen Newton of the Huskies led his team through the game, scoring 20 points. Zach Edey was the leading scorer for Purdue.

PHOTO: Purdue v Connecticut (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
