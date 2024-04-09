The University of Connecticut Huskies have won the men's college basketball NCAA National Championship.

The Connecticut Huskies beat the Purdue Boilermakers 75-60 Monday night in Glendale, Arizona.

The Huskies' win on Monday night gave them back-to-back national championship wins. They become the first team to do so since Florida in 2006 and 2007.

The Connecticut Huskies celebrate after beating the Purdue Boilermakers 75-60 to win the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament National Championship game at State Farm Stadium on April 08, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images) (Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Stephon Castle #5 and Cam Spencer #12 of the Connecticut Huskies celebrate in the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers during the NCAA Men's Basketball National Championship game on April 08, 2024, (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Tristen Newton of the Huskies led his team through the game, scoring 20 points. Zach Edey was the leading scorer for Purdue.

PHOTO: Purdue v Connecticut (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

UConn beats Purdue to win men's basketball NCAA National Championship originally appeared on abcnews.go.com