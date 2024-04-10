UConn basketball's 45-year odyssey from lapdogs to leaders of the NCAA pack

There was a time when some people in Connecticut thought the state university was barking up the wrong tree when it came to college basketball.

Today, the UConn men’s and women’s basketball programs are the gold standard in the sport. The women might not have won it all since 2016, their 11th title, but they remain a powerhouse with six Final Four appearances in the past seven tournaments.

This dominance — 17 combined titles since 1995, the first of the women’s titles, and now back-to-back men’s championships under Dan Hurley — could not have been predicted at the start of my sports journalism career.

The first half of my professional life had connections to UConn. I worked for 18 years in Bridgeport, Conn., at a newspaper now known as the Connecticut Post. I was sports editor there for about half of that time and directed our coverage of the Huskies.

UConn was just making its way into the land of big-time college athletics when I was starting. UConn was a charter member of the Big East Conference when it was formed in 1979. From the start, the Big East had big plans. Late that year, as a college reporter, I interviewed the first Big East commissioner, Dave Gavitt, and he told me the conference already was eyeing expansion, targeting Philadelphia and at least one of that city’s renowned Big Five schools.

The Big East was born because it was becoming more difficult for independent schools to schedule. Led by a group of athletic directors at independent Catholic schools such as Georgetown and Providence, the Big East became a reality. The original invitations went out to a few state schools too, which is how UConn came to be invited.

Many of these colleges had one thing in common: solid men’s basketball programs, and no football teams of note. From the start, this was created as a basketball league.

My interview with Gavitt took place at Penn State, which three years later would also be considered for membership. The college sports landscape over the past three decades might look a lot different had the Big East schools not rejected Penn State’s application.

Back to UConn. The first few seasons as a Big East member weren’t terrible. The Huskies finished with winning records and were at least .500 in conference play, and were selected for the NIT (this was a bigger deal at the time, since the NCAA Tournament was still at 32 teams and the field wouldn’t double until 1985). Then everything fell apart. UConn suffered through six losing seasons, including double-digit loss totals in Big East games.

This was the golden era of the original Big East. The mid-to late-80s were an East Coast basketball lover’s dream. Georgetown and Villanova won back-to-back titles in 1984-85, and in that latter tournament three of the Final Four teams were from the Big East. The conference was filled with legendary coaches or those on the fast track toward the top: John Thompson, Jim Boeheim, Lou Carnesecca, Rollie Massimino, P.J. Carlesimo and Rick Pitino.

During the entire decade of the 1980s, every Big East team but one made the Big Dance at least twice. Georgetown was there every year.

One team didn’t make the NCAA tournament at all. Not even once. You get one guess.

This was a dark time for UConn. There were people who thought UConn was better off leaving the Big East. Maybe dropping back down to their roots in something like the old Yankee Conference, where they dominated for years not unlike Arizona State football did in the WAC, albeit there was better competition there.

But everything changed — not overnight but at a pretty quick pace — when UConn hired Jim Calhoun in 1987. Calhoun was already an accomplished coach, having led Northeastern, a private university in Boston, for 14 years including NCAA Tournament appearances in five of six seasons before UConn came calling. His most notable player was the late, great Reggie Lewis.

It was time for Calhoun to move up, and I clearly remember him saying one of his motivations for taking over an underachieving program like UConn had a lot to do with the name. I don’t remember his exact words, but he said it was good to be at “the university of something,” meaning a state school, and that resources could be found to build something special. He also talked about his coaching approach, which boiled down to imposing his will on his players so they’d turn around and do the same to the opponents.

Calhoun was a great recruiter, and his approach was deceptively simple. Since he had nothing to sell about UConn — a school without a national profile, and whose teams played in a tiny field house in a college town in the middle of nowhere — Calhoun sold the idea that these players would be going up against the best in the country at all the other Big East schools.

The sales pitch was based at home. As small as Connecticut is as a state, it’s always had elite high school talent, and he started to convince some of those players to stay home instead of going to Boston College or Villanova. At the same time, he targeted top prospects from across the country, some of them state high school players of the year, in places as far-flung as Washington and yes, Arizona (shout out to Phoenix’s Brian Fair, a former Husky star who came home to become a well-respected school administrator). Another important early player was Kevin Ollie, Calhoun's first major recruit from Los Angeles who would go on to coach the Huskies to their fourth NCAA title in 2014.

It took a moment for the pieces to click, but after a nine-win debut season, Calhoun and the Huskies won the NIT championship in 1988. To me, that remains a watershed moment in UConn's basketball history. The experience of a deep postseason run, with all the extra practice and attention, was a catalyst for what would follow. Two years later, UConn went 31-6, won the Big East for the first time and reached the Sweet 16 where, arguably, the most important moment in UConn basketball history took place.

Trailing Clemson by a point with one second left, Scott Burrell threw a length-of-the-court one-handed overhand pass to Tate George, who hit a baseline turnaround shot for the win. The run ended in the Elite Eight when Duke’s Christian Laettner eliminated UConn on a buzzer-beater, but even today the Burrell-to-George play remains ingrained in the minds of every Connecticut fan.

At about the same time, Geno Auriemma was quietly building something special on the women's side, although not many realized what was happening. Hired in 1985, Auriemma's first NCAA tournament appearance was in 1989, his first win a year later and in 1991 UConn reached the Final Four for the first time.

Three other factors were at play at this time. First, it didn’t take long for the state to rally around its burgeoning basketball programs. Connecticut, wedged between New York and Boston, has never had much of a pro sports identity of its own. UConn filled that void. The women's games were shown on the Connecticut public television station, and I remember taking many phone calls from people wondering where they could find the broadcasts.

Second, UConn grew out of its 4,600-seat field house and built the 10,000-plus capacity Gampel Pavilion on campus, which opened midway through the 1989-90 season. (UConn could travel the 25 miles to Hartford and play in the nearly 16,000-seat Civic Center, and at first did so for the bigger men's games, but soon came to realize the home-court advantage it had in Storrs.)

Finally, there is the impact of ESPN. Headquartered 45 miles from Storrs in Bristol, Conn., the cable sports network was founded at the same time the Big East was born. It grew into the “worldwide leader in sports” just as the closest major university was coming into its own as a basketball power.

As the UConn men’s program grew under Calhoun, it hit a bit of a tournament wall. Despite some all-time great players like eventual Hall of Famer Ray Allen, Calhoun’s first seven NCAA teams fell short of the Final Four, losing in the Elite Eight three times and the Sweet 16 three other years. Some fans grumbled that Calhoun couldn’t win the big one. There also was the peer pressure developing with the women’s program, although that supposed sibling rivalry really was overblown. The two coaches were never friends, but they never really were adversaries, either.

You sort of knew that it would all come together eventually for Calhoun and the men's team, and in 1999 it did — coincidentally, the first year I was no longer working in Connecticut, which I always found humorous. Then, I had to laugh that my first year working in Phoenix, who shows up to win the men's West Region here? The Huskies, on their way to national title No. 2.

Six men's titles now, and 11 women's championships. It's still funny to look back on those early years and marvel over the blueblood programs that have blossomed in the woods and hills of New England.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: UConn basketball's 45-year odyssey from lapdogs to NCAA's top dogs