UConn basketball comes to 2024 Final Four as favorite to repeat

The Connecticut Huskies (35-3) are the heavy favorites in the Final Four as they seek their second consecutive national championship. They have steamrolled everyone in their path in the NCAA Tournament, leading by at least 30 points in all four games.

The Huskies lead the nation in scoring margin (18.2 points), No. 3 in assists per game (18.7), No. 4 in shooting accuracy (49.8%), No. 5 in rebound margin (8.8), No. 6 scoring defense (63.3) and No. 9 blocked shots (5.4).

UConn, which has won 11 straight games overall and has lost once in 2024, is seeking its sixth national title, all since 1999.

UConn basketball NCAA Tournament games

First round: Stetson, 91-52

Second round: Northwestern, 75-58

Sweet 16: San Diego State, 82-52

Elite Eight: Illinois, 77-52

UConn vs. Alabama start time in the Final Four

Approx. 8:49 p.m. ET Saturday, April 6, 2024, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

What channel is UConn on in the Final Four?

TV: TBS, with Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Bill Raftery and Grant Hill (analysis) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporting)

UConn best players

∎ Tristen Newton, 6-5, 15.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.0 steals

∎ Cam Spencer, 6-4, 14.4 points, 44% 3-point shooting, 4.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.4 steals

∎ Alex Karaban, 6-8, 13.5 points, 38.2% 3s, 4.9 rebounds

∎ Donovan Clingan, 7-2, 12.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.5 blocked shots

∎ Stephon Castle, 6-6, 10.7 points, 4.7 rebounds

∎ Hassan Diarra, 6-2, 6.2 points

Who is UConn's coach?

Dan Hurley is in his sixth season as UConn coach, compiling a 139-58 record. He previously coached at Wagner and Rhode Island.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: UConn basketball comes to 2024 Final Four as favorite to repeat