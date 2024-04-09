UConn basketball championships: Huskies tie UNC, pass Duke for most all-time NCAA titles

North Carolina and Duke are two of the most storied and accomplished programs in the history of college basketball, schools in a state that’s synonymous with the sport and combatants in a rivalry that’s perhaps the most celebrated in all of American sports.

On Monday night, though, the Tar Heels and Blue Devils lost some footing in maybe college basketball’s most consequential historical measurement. With UConn’s 75-60 victory against Purdue in the championship game of the 2024 NCAA Tournament, the Huskies earned their sixth all-time national title.

REQUIRED READING: What Vince Carter, former UNC basketball and NBA star, said about Hall of Fame induction

With its most recent trophy, UConn tied North Carolina for the third-most championships ever at the Division I level and broke a tie with Duke and Indiana for fourth on that list.

Beyond championships, however, the Huskies come up short against both the Tar Heels and Blue Devils.

UConn has 1,839 all-time victories, far behind North Carolina’s 2,372 and Duke’s 2,300. The Huskies have made seven Final Fours, compared to the Tar Heels’ 21 and the Blue Devils’ 17. Just 14 years ago, UConn had two national championships, putting it three behind North Carolina and two behind Duke.

The Huskies, who became the first repeat national champion since Florida in 2006 and 2007, have won all of their titles since 1999, earning the first one against a heavily favored Duke team featuring five future NBA players. UConn’s six NCAA Tournament championships in that time are the second-most ever for a program over a 25-year stretch, behind only the UCLA dynasty of the 1960s and 1970s.

As rapid as UConn’s ascent has been, at least one of the Tobacco Road rivals can relate to it.

Prior to 1991, Duke, for all of its historical success, had never won a national title. Between 1991 and 2015, though, it won five, turning the Blue Devils into one of the sport’s bluebloods and cementing Mike Krzyzewski as perhaps the greatest coach in college basketball history.

REQUIRED READING: What will NC State basketball roster look like in 2024-25 season?

Most national championships in college basketball history

Here’s a look at where North Carolina and Duke sit on the list of most NCAA championships among Division I programs:

1. UCLA: 11

2. Kentucky : 8

T-3. North Carolina : 6

T-3. UConn : 6

T-5. Duke : 5

T-5. Indiana: 5

T-7. Kansas: 4

T-8. Louisville : 3

T-8. Villanova: 3

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: UConn ties UNC, passes Duke for most all-time NCAA championships