UConn baseball team is excited about its next challenge

Jun. 5—STORRS — Confidence is surging through the veins of the UConn baseball team.

Beating No. 9 Oklahoma on its home field to win the Norman Regional championship and advance to the Super Regionals has the Huskies feeling pretty darn good about themselves.

They're playing their best all-around baseball during the postseason.

"It's unbelievable," senior Korey Morton said before practice Wednesday. "We hit our stride. It's about the team being hot at the right time. We've been through a lot of adversity this year and that's helped get us to where we are today.

"It's just an awesome feeling."

Next up for UConn (35-24) is a best of three Super Regional series at No. 8 Florida State (45-15), a team seemingly without flaws. Game one is at noon on Friday at Dick Howser Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla.

Despite being underdogs once again, the Huskies remain confident.

"I think we can blow right through the Seminoles," said junior pitcher Ian Cooke, who'll start the Super Regional opener. "If we play our best game, no one can stop us. I feel great, too."

Bold words, for sure.

The Huskies genuinely believe this could be the year that they'll reach the College World Series, ending a drought that dates back to their last trip in 1979.

So far, they're thriving on the pressure-packed tournament stage.

"The guys are believing in themselves first and believing in each other and playing for one another," coach Jim Penders said. "It's just fun to be a part of."

The Huskies should be optimistic.

Their pitching has been superb, defense spectacular and hitting clutch through four NCAA tournament games.

"I was really proud of the way that they played, not just defensively but on the mound and with the bats, too," Penders said.

Starting pitchers Cooke, Stephen Quigley, Gabe Van Emon and Garrett Coe allowed a combined five runs. Graduate shortstop Paul Tammaro's sparkling play in the field highlighted the team's numerous defensive gems. Morton earned Norman Regional outstanding player honors, contributing nine hits and six RBI.

UConn has received contributions from a number of sources. For example, graduate outfielder T.C. Simmons came off the bench to start the Norman regional championship game against Oklahoma on Monday and chipped in a single, a walk and an RBI in the 7-1 victory.

"The biggest thing is we all work hard each and every day," Simmons said. "We know that we're playing for the guy next to you. No one man is better than the other. We know if we plug somebody in, they're going to do the job."

UConn will play in another hostile atmosphere this weekend at Florida State, which is 30-4 at home this season.

The Huskies were able to silence Oklahoma's trash-talking fans in Norman.

They're comfortable playing on the road against talented opponents .

"Maybe teams might have overlooked us a little bit, which is fine. I understand it," Tammaro said. "It definitely helped in our favor last weekend playing in Oklahoma in front of a nice crowd and we left it all out there."

Morton added: "There's no environment too big for this team."

To think, about two weeks ago, UConn took a 14-hour bus ride home from Ohio after losing two straight in the Big East tournament and feared that it might not make the NCAA tournament.

Now the Huskies are in the Super Regionals for the second time in three seasons.

"It's the best time of year of the year to play our best baseball," Tammaro said. "Coming out of (the Big East tournament) was kind of demoralizing. But we didn't put our heads down. We just came back out and left it all out in the field last weekend and played our best baseball of the year."

