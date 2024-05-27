UConn baseball makes it back to NCAA Tournament, to play Duke at in Oklahoma Regional

The UConn baseball team had to sweat it out Monday, but received its invitation to college baseball’s grand party, the NCAA’s Field of 64.

The Huskies were sent to Oklahoma to play in the Sooners’ Regional. UConn will play ACC tournament champion Duke in its tournament opener on Friday. Olkahoma plays Oral Roberts in the other first-round game. The winner of that Regional will play in the winner of the Florida State Regional.

UConn baseball on the bubble, sweating out NCAA Tournament selection process

The Huskies (32-23), regular season Big East champs, stumbled in the conference tournament, eliminated after losses to Xavier and Georgetown last Thursday, dropping out of the top 40 in RPI, a key selection metric. But the committee evidently valued UConn’s regular season dominance in the conference, the 17-4 record and offset a lackluster out-of-conference record (15-17) with a very strong early season schedule.

UConn is in the tournament for the 10th time since 2010 under coach Jim Penders. The program reached Super Regionals in 2011 and 2022, but has not advanced to the College World Series in Omaha since 1979, before the current, 64-team format was established.