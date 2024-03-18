UConn back at No. 1 in AP, Coaches Top 25 polls

UConn is back in the top spot in both the new AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll and USA TODAY Sports coaches poll.

The Huskies defeated Marquette Saturday night at Madison Square Garden to clinch the Big East Tournament. They also won the regular season conference championship and head into the NCAA Tournament as a No. 1 overall seed at 31-3 overall.

UConn is hoping to become the first men’s basketball program to repeat as tournament champions since Florida in 2006 and 2007.

Houston (30-4) fell to No. 2 after being blown out, 69-41, by Iowa State in the Big 12 championship game Saturday night. Iowa State’s win propelled the Cyclones (27-7) to No. 4. They moved up three spots in the AP poll and four spots in the coaches poll.

Purdue (29-4) remained at No. 3 in both polls, and North Carolina (27-7) came in at No. 5. Houston, Purdue, and North Carolina were awarded the other No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament by the selection committee Sunday.

Tennessee (24-8) dropped one spot to No. 6 after suffering a 17-point loss to Mississippi State in the SEC Tournament last week. Auburn (27-7), which won the SEC Tournament Sunday, climbed five spots in both polls to No. 7.

Marquette (25-9), Arizona (25-8), and Big Ten Tournament champion Illinois (26-8) rounded out the top 10 in both polls.

Duke (24-8) was the only ACC team ranked in the top 25 other than North Carolina. The Blue Devils checked in at No. 13 in the AP poll and No. 14 in the coaches poll.

Clemson (21-11) received no votes for consideration in either poll after its loss in the ACC Tournament to Boston College. The Tigers were awarded an at-large berth in the NCAA Tournament as a No. 6 seed and will play No. 11 seed New Mexico Friday at 2:15 p.m. EDT at Memphis’ FedExForum. The game will be televised by truTV.

