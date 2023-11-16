UConn’s Azzi Fudd suffers knee injury that will sideline her for Maryland matchup

As UConn looks to bounce back from their shocking loss to NC State, they’ll have to do so without one of their stars.

Junior guard Azzi Fudd will not be available for Thursday’s game against No. 20 Maryland. According to UConn, Fudd suffered a knee injury in practice earlier this week and more information will be made available at a later date once she’s gone through more testing.

The injury will lead the Huskies with just 11 available players.

The Virginia native was looking to come into form after missing 14 games last season with a knee injury. In two games this season, Fudd is averaging 11 points on 32 percent shooting, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

In the team’s first game against Dayton, Fudd scored 13 points in 26 minutes. She excelled from long range, hitting 3-of-7 three-pointers in the 102-58 win. However, in the 92-81 loss to NC State, Fudd scored just nine points in 35 minutes, and finished 1-of-7 from three.