UConn’s Azzi Fudd misses Tuesday’s game vs. Seton Hall with knee injury

Jan 15, 2023; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) defends against Georgetown Hoyas guard Kennedy Fauntleroy (10) in the first half at XL Center. / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

UConn guard Azzi Fudd missed the Huskies’ win against Seton Hall on Tuesday night with a knee injury.

Fudd did not travel with the team to New Jersey and stayed on campus to undergo testing.

“We’ll know a lot more when we get back," coach Geno Auriemma said after the game. "We’ll have to go from there with whatever that is.”

Fudd exited Sunday’s game against Georgetown in the second quarter with a knee injury after the sophomore collided with the Hoyas’ Ariel Jenkins. While she returned to her team’s bench, she did not see the floor for the rest of the game.

Unfortunately for Fudd and UConn, she re-injured the same knee that kept her sidelined for eight games.

Since her return, against St. John’s on Jan. 11, Fudd has only been able to be on the floor 32 minutes. In that 82-52 win over the Red Storm, Fudd scored 14 points in 20 minutes off the bench. In 12 minutes against Georgetown, off the bench, Fudd scored just three points.

In nine games this season, Fudd is averaging 17.9 points per game on 53.4 percent shooting.

The longtime Huskies coach also gave updates on freshman forward Ayanna Patterson and sophomore guard Caroline Ducharme who are both dealing with concussions.

He considered Patterson day-to-day, but Ducharme is a "little further ahead." However, Auriemma did say that Ducharme's injury is a little more complicated than Patterson's.