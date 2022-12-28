UConn’s Azzi Fudd has made 'great progress' since knee injury, will be re-evaluated Thursday

Azzi Fudd / David Butler II - USA TODAY Sports

UConn guard Azzi Fudd will get a test done on her knee this Thursday before the team decides on next steps, per head coach Geno Auriemma.

Fudd injured her right knee during UConn’s 74-60 loss to Notre Dame on Dec. 4. The original prognosis was that Fudd would be out 3-6 weeks. Sunday was the three-week mark since the sophomore’s injury and the team will now look to bring their star guard back.

“She’s made great progress and she looks great,” Auriemma told the media Tuesday over Zoom. “We just want to be sure that everything is in good order. So that’s going to happen on Thursday and then we’ll take it from there.”

In seven games played this season, Fudd is averaging 20.6 PPG on 53 percent shooting with nearly three assists per game.

Also, Aubrey Griffin tested positive for COVID and did not travel with the team to Omaha. She has not been around the team and will miss Wednesday’s game against Creighton. Griffin will need a couple of days to rejoin the team. She is questionable to return when UConn returns home to host Marquette on Saturday.

Griffin is averaging 12.7 PPG on 60 percent shooting and 7.4 rebounds per game in 11 games.