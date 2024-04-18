UConn’s Alex Karaban to test NBA Draft waters, retain college eligibility

As expected, Alex Karaban will show his skills to NBA scouts and coaches before deciding where to play next season.

Karaban, a sophomore forward, has been a starter on the Huskies’ back-to-back national champions and has talked about going for a “three-peat” as a junior in 2024-25, but he has the option of entering the NBA Draft, working out and getting feedback from teams, before deciding whether to enter the draft or return to UConn for another season.

“After many conversations, I am beyond excited to chase my NBA dream and enter the 2024 NBA Draft while maintaining my college eligibility,” Karaban said via social media, ”

Karaban has until June 16 to decide whether to withdraw from draft consideration and return to school, or go pro and forgo his final years of eligibility. At 6 feet 8, Karaban has NBA size for the position and adds 3-point shooting ability and a versatile skill set. In 78 games, he has averaged 11.3 points, 4.8 rebound, 1.8 assists, shooting 48.7 percent from the floor, 38.9 on 3-point attempts.

The question to consider is where he would be picked. Teammates Donovan Clingan, who has already declared, and Stephon Castle, expected to announce his intentions this week, are both projected to go high in the first round, where millions would be guaranteed. If the feedback Karaban, 21, gets indicates he would drafted in the second round, or at all, he could decide to return and play another season to boost his stock.

