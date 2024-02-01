UConn’s Alex Karaban named top 10 candidate for Karl Malone power forward award

After his 17th double-figure scoring game of the season on Wednesday night, UConn’s Alex Karaban was named a top 10 candidate for the Karl Malone Award, the Naismith Hall of Fame announced Thursday. The award annually recognizes the top power forward in Division I men’s basketball.

A 6-foot-8 redshirt sophomore from Southborough, Mass., Karaban ranks third on the team in scoring (14.2 points per game) and rebounding (5.8). His 46 3-pointers made are the eighth-most of any player in the Big East and his 52.3% shooting from the field ranks sixth in the league. He’s led the top-ranked Huskies in scoring in five different games and in rebounding four times.

On Wednesday night, Karaban limped to the locker room after a first half layup and stayed there for about six minutes of game time. Once he returned, his ankle seriously taped, he immediately got a block and made the team’s first 3-pointer of the night to take a lead. He ended up playing 33 minutes despite the bum ankle and finished with 12 points and four rebounds.

“Everything changed when Karaban came in here for us,” head coach Dan Hurley said Wednesday night. “Not too many players (in the) first year and a half plus of their career have won as much as him and have had the start to their career at this place. He’s a special player and just the will there to stay in that game and limp around just to help us win the game. He looks like the boy next door but the guy is an incredible competitor and a warrior.”

Karaban also returned earlier this year after he took an elbow to the face that cut open the area above his eye against Xavier. He had to get 10 of what Hurley called “Frankenstein stitches” after that one.

In determining the recipient of the Malone Award, five finalists will be presented to Malone and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee composed of top men’s college basketball personnel including media members, head coaches, sports information directors and Hall of Famers.

UConn point guard Tristen Newton was also named a top 10 candidate for the Bob Cousy Award, which is part of the Hall of Fame’s “Naismith Starting Five” positional awards.

The winner will be decided on a date yet to be determined.

Top 10 candidates for Karl Malone Award