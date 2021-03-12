UConn advances to Big East semifinals

Mar. 12—Since returning to the Big East, UConn couldn't wait to play its first conference tournament game at Madison Square Garden in nine years.

After routing DePaul, 94-60, in Thursday's quarterfinal round in New York, the third-seeded Huskies can't wait to play again in Friday's semifinals.

"We're been ready to play since we got here," redshirt junior R.J. Cole said. "The energy when we got here for our first practice on the court was amazing. We can't wait to get back out here. This is like a once in a lifetime opportunity for everybody. Just to play on the big stage is amazing.

"This is what we came to UConn for. This is what we live for."

UConn (15-6) looked as impressive as it has all season, rolling to a 23-point halftime edge and leading by as many as 39 against the No. 11 seed. It was the program's most lopsided Big East tournament victory.

The Huskies are thrilled to be back where they believe they belong.

"This was a big thing, UConn coming into the Big East," junior Tyrese Martin said. "Playing in the Big East tournament today was something that was a dream come true. It felt good that we got the win."

The Huskies have won five straight by double digits for the first time since the start of the 2011-12 season.

They'll need to maintain that high level of play to have a shot at knocking off No. 2 Creighton in the program's 14th appearance in the semifinals. Game time is 9 p.m.

Creighton (19-7), which cruised past No. 10 Butler, 87-56, in Thursday's quarterfinal, swept UConn in the regular season series.

"We know how good those guys are," coach Dan Hurley said. "They've got a helluva team, a team that has as good a chance as any to win this championship and a team that can make a deep run in the NCAA tournament next week.

"... We're just excited to be in the Big East conference semifinals versus one of the best teams in the country. And we get a chance to play a marquee game, which is exciting. To be able to give college basketball fans a fun game to tune into (Friday) night during this brutal COVID time. We know it's a tremendous challenge but it's exciting, too."

Story continues

The Huskies are clearly a better and healthier team than when they last played Creighton on Jan. 23 in Omaha, Neb.

Just ask Martin.

"We're a different team, we're at full strength," Martin said. "We're probably one of the hottest teams in the country right now. So, to beat us you're going to have to do a lot of things. I don't think there's a team right now that's going to do that."

To go along with being a tough defensive and relentless rebounding team, UConn has developed a potent and balanced offensive attack. The Huskies have topped the 90-point mark in two straight games for the first time this season.

"We're just clicking on all cylinders and we're really together," Cole said. 'We have a lot of weapons. That's our strong point."

Cole, a crafty point guard, orchestrated the UConn offense, finishing with 14 points and a season-high tying eight assists, while Martin had 14 points and 10 rebounds and freshman Adama Sanogo added 14 points.

Sophomore James Bouknight chipped in 10 points, five assists and five rebounds before being helped to the locker room about midway through the second half to be treated for cramps.

"He's getting the IV," Hurley said. "He's cramping. Guess we'll just see. Just not sure where it came from. Our medical team and (trainer) James (Doran) and Mike (Rehfeldt), the strength coach, they've got to have him ready (Friday), so they better figure it out."

The Huskies certainly were ready to go on Thursday, dominating every category. They grabbed a season-high for rebounds (53) and offensive rebounds (24). They out-rebounded the Blue Demons (5-14) by 19 and held them to 37 percent from the field.

The outcome was never in doubt after UConn ended the half with a 16-2 run and then scored the first four points of the second half to grab a 45-22 advantage.

With their confidence soaring, the Huskies are ready to take on their next challenge.

"We just believe in one another and believe in ourselves," Cole said. "We're very talented when we're all confident in ourselves, and it's very evident out there on the floor."

And what about playing Creighton?

"We can't wait to get out there and play, that's all I've got to say about that," Cole said.

DePaul coach Dave Leitao, a former UConn assistant coach, had a message for Hurley before leaving Madison Square Garden.

"My message to him was if you're going to come to New York and you're not gonna bring the fans from Fairfield County or West Hartford to drink a lot and have a good time and cheer you on, then you better win this thing in the tradition of UConn basketball...," Leitao said. "So good luck to them the rest of the way."

