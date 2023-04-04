UConn & LSU take home college basketball national championships & Jim Harbaugh’s bold statement about Michigan

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel and SI’s Pat Forde & Ross Dellenger break down all of the action from the men’s and women’s college basketball national championship games.

The UConn Huskies bested the San Diego State Aztecs in the men’s national championship on Monday night. With yet another title at Connecticut, the podcast is ready to deem UConn a true blue blood and heavyweight in the sport.

Sparks flew in the women’s national championship game between the LSU Tigers and Iowa Hawkeyes on Sunday night. LSU won the game, but the fallout surrounding the trash talk between LSU’s Angel Reese and Iowa’s Caitlin Clark has dominated news cycles. The guys believe that trash talk is a part of the game and the tone of needing to protect the student athletes from it should be frowned upon.

In college football news, the guys have updates regarding the Jeremy Pruitt saga at Tennessee and yet another case in which the NCAA is being sued over backpay owed to students.

After their spring game, Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh declared that this current team is “the best he’s ever seen at Michigan,” which leaves the guys in disbelief as the regular season is still four months away.

Ross spent some time at Auburn recently and provides an update as to how new head coach Hugh Freeze is adapting to the SEC after coming from Liberty University.

Lastly, a few fishermen were given the luckiest catch of their lives & Mike Tyson explains how he acquired his tigers.

1:00 UConn wins the men’s national championship over San Diego State

11:25 LSU takes down Iowa to secure the women’s national championship

21:35 Tennessee football’s infraction case

30:05 The NCAA is getting sued again

33:32 Michigan held its Spring football game leading to a strong Jim Harbaugh statement

39:05 Hugh Freeze is getting settled in at Auburn

43:48 A train carrying beer produces a legendary photo after a derailment

Story continues

47:42 Mike Tyson explained his tiger era

Stay up to date with the latest college football news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooSportsCFB.

Follow Dan @DanWetzel

Follow Pat @ByPatForde

Follow Ross @RossDellenger

Check out all the episodes of the College Football Enquirer and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts