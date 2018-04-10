UCLA's Rosen: If Brady gets six titles, I want seven

If NFL draft picks were taken strictly on confidence, Josh Rosen might be the No. 1 pick.

"I'm supremely confident in my abilities as a quarterback," the former UCLA quarterback told ESPN The Magazine.

He might go No. 1 to the Browns. More likely, Rosen will be selected after other marquee QBs Sam Darnold of USC and Josh Allen of Wyoming, at least according to most mock drafts.

Still, Rosen has big goals no matter where he's taken. One is to surpass Tom Brady in Super Bowl titles.

"...So I want to be the winningest QB in NFL history," Rosen told ESPN The Magazine. "I want to win the most games and most championships. I'd say six titles, but if Tom Brady gets six, I'll say seven.

"I'm the best QB in the draft," Rosen said. "A lot of guys are flashier, but I think I'm the most efficient, monotonously consistent QB in this draft. [Aaron] Rodgers has some flair, but if you watch Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Drew Brees, there's nothing that's explosive or Johnny Manziel-like. It's just quarterbacking."

