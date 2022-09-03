UCLA's offense explodes in 45-17 win over Bowling Green

Pac-12 Networks' Roxy Bernstein and Lincoln Kennedy recap UCLA's 45-17 victory over Bowling Green on Saturday, Sept. 3 at the Rose Bowl. UCLA totaled 626 yards on offense and outgained the Falcons by 464 yards. Wide receiver Kazmeir Allen finished with a career-high 10 receptions for 85 yards and one touchdown in the season-opener. The Bruins improve to 1-0 overall on the season. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.