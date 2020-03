UCLA men's basketball head coach Mick Cronin and senior forward Alex Olesinski make their picks for who has the biggest personality on the lively Bruins' squad, and discuss how having many characters "never gives for a dull moment." Catch a full breakdown of UCLA's season so far on "Pac-12 Playlist" on Sunday, March 1 at 4 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network.

Scroll to continue with content Ad