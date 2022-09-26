UCLA's Laiatu Latu wins Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week, presented by Nextiva, after three sack day
After compiling three sacks and a forced fumble, UCLA football's Laiatu Latu has been named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week, presented by Nextiva for Week Four, for Monday, Sept. 26.