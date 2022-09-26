UCLA's Laiatu Latu wins Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week, presented by Nextiva, after three sack day

Pac-12 Network

No. 18 Washington football defeats Stanford by a final score of 40-22 on Saturday, Sept. 24 in Seattle. The Huskies improve to 4-0 overall and 1-0 in conference, while the Cardinal drops to 1-2 overall and 0-2 in Pac-12 play. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.