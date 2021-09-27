UCLA's Kyle Philips earns Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week honors

Pac-12 Network

Utah defensive end Van Fillinger named Pac-12 Defensive Lineman of the Week, presented by Nextiva for Week Four, for Monday, Sept. 27. Fillinger finished with three sacks, the first three of his career, in Utah's 24-13 win over Washington State. The freshman defensive end helped lead the Utes to an eight-sack game, the most Utah has had since recording 11 at Arizona State in November of 2016.