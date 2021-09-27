UCLA's Kyle Philips earns Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week honors
UCLA wide receiver Kyle Philips named Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week, presented by Nextiva for Week Four, for Monday, Sept. 27. Philips combined for 194 all-purpose yards in a 35-24 victory over Stanford, which included five receptions for 120 yards and a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns as a receiver.