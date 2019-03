UCLA Gymnastics' Kyla Ross scores her first career perfect 10 on floor, giving her a 10 on each event this season to complete the 'Gym Slam'. This perfect 10 made 7 straight meets with a perfect score on at least one event, and the 14th of her career across all events. Ross and UCLA would go on to beat Utah State 197.5750 to 194.8500 in their final meet of the regular season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad