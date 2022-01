The Hill

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) on Sunday accused Democrats of trying to radically change the country through voting legislation and of being "willing to destroy the institution of the Senate to pass a bill that's a non-solution looking for a problem."In a Sunday interview with John Catsimatidis on WABC 770 AM, Johnson criticized Democrats' push for voting rights legislation, claiming that voting is "incredibly easy" and voter suppression is not...