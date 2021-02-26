UCLA's Jules Bernard attributes 'confidence' after hot-shooting performance against Utah
Pac-12 Networks' Guy Haberman and Mike Montgomery follow-up with Jules Bernard after UCLA men's basketball defeated Utah 76-61 on Thursday, Feb. 25 in Salt Lake City. Bernard finished with a game-high 19 points, including 7-of-10 from the field and 4-of-6 from beyond-the-arc. UCLA is now 10-0 when Bernard scores 10-plus points and improves to 17-5 on the season.