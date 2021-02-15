UCLA's Johnny Juzang named Pac-12 Men's Basketball Player of the Week
The Pac-12 announced its 12th weekly honors of the 2020-21 men's basketball season as presented by Nextiva and UCLA's Johnny Juzang earns Pac-12 Men's Basketball Player of the Week honors. The sophomore guard scored 21 of UCLA's 26 first-half points against UW and became the first UCLA player since Reggie Miller (1986) to account for half of the team's points in a game; he finished with a career-high 32 points (12-23 FG, 5-12 3FG) in the Bruins 64-61 victory over Washington. Juzang began the week with 25 points and seven rebounds at Washington State.