UCLA's Johnny Juzang named Pac-12 Men's Basketball Player of the Week

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • UCLA Bruins
    UCLA Bruins
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Johnny Juzang
    American basketball player

UCLA's Johnny Juzang was named Pac-12 Men's Basketball Player of the Week, presented by Nextiva, for Jan. 24. Juzang averaged 25.5 points on 58 percent shooting (18-31), including 57 percent behind the arc (4-7) and 92 percent at the line (11-12), as UCLA swept through the Mountain schools for the league-leading fourth time in the Pac-12 era (since 2011-12).

Recommended Stories