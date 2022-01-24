UCLA's Johnny Juzang named Pac-12 Men's Basketball Player of the Week
- Johnny JuzangAmerican basketball player
UCLA's Johnny Juzang was named Pac-12 Men's Basketball Player of the Week, presented by Nextiva, for Jan. 24. Juzang averaged 25.5 points on 58 percent shooting (18-31), including 57 percent behind the arc (4-7) and 92 percent at the line (11-12), as UCLA swept through the Mountain schools for the league-leading fourth time in the Pac-12 era (since 2011-12).