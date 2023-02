UCLA's Jaime Jaquez Jr. was named the Pac-12 Men's Basketball Player of the Week, presented by Nextiva, for Feb. 13. The National Player of the Year candidate averaged a double-double of 16.0 points and 12.0 rebounds as UCLA swept through Oregon to remain atop the Pac-12 standings. Jaquez capped the week with sixth double-double of season on 25 points and 12 rebounds in 70-63 victory at Oregon.