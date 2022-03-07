UCLA's Jaime Jaquez Jr. named Pac-12 Men's Basketball Player of the Week

Breaking News:

  • UCLA Bruins
    UCLA Bruins
  • Jaime Jaquez Jr.
    American basketball player

UCLA's Jaime Jaquez Jr. was named Pac-12 Men's Basketball Player of the Week, presented by Nextiva, for March 7. Jaquez averaged 28.5 points on 64 percent shooting (21-33), 7.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists as UCLA closed the regular season with two wins to earn the No. 2 seed in the Pac-12 Tournament. Jaquez scored a career-high 30 points on 11-of-17 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds in 77-66 win at Washington on Monday, then totaled 27 points, six rebounds and four assists in Saturday's 75-68 rivalry win over No. 16 USC.

