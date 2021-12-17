UCLA's game against North Carolina canceled because of COVID protocols

UCLA coach Mick Cronin speaks to his players during a timeout against Nevada Las Vegas on Nov. 27. UCLA will not play North Carolina on Saturday because of COVID issues within the Bruins' program. (Ethan Miller / Getty Images)

The UCLA men's basketball game against North Carolina on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas has been canceled and the fourth-ranked Bruins have paused all basketball activities for an indeterminate length of time because of COVID-19 issues within their program.

The game will not be rescheduled. UCLA’s next scheduled game is Wednesday against Cal Poly at Pauley Pavilion and the Bruins (8-1) are scheduled to resume Pac-12 play against Arizona on Dec. 30.

The team’s problems with the virus started when coach Mick Cronin was placed in COVID-19 protocols Wednesday and its game against Alabama State was later canceled. That left the game against the Tar Heels in doubt while players and coaches underwent further testing.

North Carolina will now play Kentucky at 2:30 p.m. PST Saturday as part of the CBS Sports Classic after Ohio State, which was originally scheduled to face Kentucky, had to back out because of its own COVID-19 problems.

UCLA also had a game against Washington canceled earlier this month because of viral issues within the Huskies’ program; that game was forfeited and credited as a victory for the Bruins for Pac-12 standings purposes.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.