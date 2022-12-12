UCLA's Dylan Andrews named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week, presented by Nextiva
UCLA's Dylan Andrews was named Pac-12 Men's Basketball Freshman of the Week, presented by Nextiva, for Dec. 12. Andrews posted his best outing as a collegian in Saturday's 87-64 victory over Denver, logging season-highs of 11 points and six assists in 21 minutes. His six assists came with zero turnovers, increasing season assist-to-turnover ratio to 5.0 (15:3). He shot a season-best 5-of-10 from the floor and added four rebounds. It's UCLA's third consecutive Freshman of the Week honor.