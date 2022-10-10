UCLA's Dorian Thompson-Robinson wins second straight Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week award, presented by Nextiva

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson was named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week, presented by Nextiva, for Week 6 — his second straight week winning the award. Thompson-Robinson accounted for five touchdowns on the day while completing 18 of 23 passing attempts (.826) for four scores and 299 yards in a 45-38 win over then-No. 15 Washington. Thompson-Robinson's fourth touchdown toss of the game was his 76th career scoring pass, which lifted him past Brett Hundley (2011-14) and into the top spot at UCLA in the category.