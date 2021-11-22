UCLA's Dorian Thompson-Robinson named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week, presented by Nextiva
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
UCLA senior quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson was named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week, presented by Nextiva, for Week 12, thanks to his role in the Bruins' 62-33 win over USC. Thompson-Robinson completed 16 of 22 passes for four touchdowns, while also rushing for 46 yards and two touchdowns. UCLA's 62 points were the most it has ever scored against the Trojans.