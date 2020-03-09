UCLA's Chris Smith takes Pac-12 Men's Basketball Most Improved Player of the Year award

UCLA's Chris Smith earns the 2020 Most Improved Player of the Year after posting career numbers in points (13.1), rebounds (5.4) and assists (1.6). Smith put together a 30-point outing against Colorado on January 20, 2020 which was a season-high for the guard from Chicago, Illinois. During the regular season, Smith shot 45.8% in field goals, 34.1% on 3-pointers and 84.0% from the charity stripe. After averaging 11.1 points as the Bruins went 7-6 in non-conference play, UCLA's season turned on the improved performance of Smith, who averaged 14.6 points on 46.8 percent shooting and 6.1 rebounds in Conference action.

