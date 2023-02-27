UCLA's Amari Bailey wins fourth Pac-12 Freshman of the Week award, presented by Nextiva

UCLA's Amari Bailey was named Pac-12 Men's Basketball Freshman of the Week, presented by Nextiva, for Feb. 27. Bailey averaged 9.0 points and 2.0 rebounds in helping UCLA sweep through the Mountains and secure its first outright Pac-12 regular-season title since 2012-13. He totaled 11 points, three rebounds and a steal in 60-56 comeback victory at Colorado, punctuating the victory and title clinch with a transition dunk and pair of free throws inside the final 20 seconds. This is his league-leading fourth Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honor of season (11/28/22, 12/5/22, 2/13/23).