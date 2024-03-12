UCLA's Adem Bona named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, presented by Nextiva

UCLA's Adem Bona was named the 2023-24 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Defensive Player of the Year, presented by Nextiva. Last season's Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, Bona currently ranks second in the Pac-12 with 1.84 blocks per game, jumping a league-leading 2.10 blocks per game in Conference play to pace the Bruins' top ranked scoring defense (65.7 ppg allowed). Bona joins USC's Evan Mobley (2020-21) and Oregon State's Gary Payton (1986-87) as the only Pac-12 players to win both Freshman of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in their careers.