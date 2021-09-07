UCLA’s Zach Charbonnet earns Pac-12 Offensive Player of Week presented by Nextiva honors for Week One
UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet has been named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week presented by Nextiva for Week One for his performances in the Bruins’ 38-27 upset win over No. 16 LSU on Saturday, September 4th. Charbonnet rushed for 117 yards a touchdown and added 35 receiving yards in the triumph. It is the first Pac-12 Player of the Week award for Charbonnet, who transferred to UCLA from Michigan last offseason.