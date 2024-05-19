UCLA Women’s Water Polo team become NCAA champions

Members of the UCLA Women’s Water Polo team stopped by KTLA to celebrate their eighth NCAA championship following a 15-year drought and, most impressively, an undefeated season (26-0). They cap off the visit by teaching anchors Megan Telles and Lauren Lyster UCLA’s eight-clap fight song. Follow the team at UCLABruins.com.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on May 19, 2024.

