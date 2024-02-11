UCLA Wire knows what it wants for a new football coach, but life might not cooperate

USC fans certainly hope UCLA won’t land a quality football coach. Trojan fans aren’t worried about the matter, either. Everyone is looking at Westwood and wondering what can possibly happen at a school with a bad NIL setup and an administration which clearly doesn’t care that much about football. UCLA might not be a poverty school, and it’s true that the Bruins did invest a lot in D’Anton Lynn as defensive coordinator one year ago, but their paralysis this past November when it was clear Chip Kelly should have been fired is something everyone can see.

Why would a top coach want to coach at UCLA? That should be an impediment toward hiring an elite coach.

Nevertheless, our new friends at UCLA Wire — a website which launched just a few weeks ago and now gets to cover a coaching search — know what they want:

“The UCLA Bruins football program has a hard decision to make. After Chip Kelly left to become the new offensive coordinator at Ohio State, the Bruins are suddenly in need of a coach in the middle of February.

“But, they can do the right thing and make an easy phone call: D’Anton Lynn. The former UCLA DC left for the USC Trojans DC job earlier in the offseason.

“However, a chance to become a head coach would be hard for Lynn to pass up, especially with the Bruins. If so, it is likely that a number of UCLA players would stay instead of entering the transfer portal. The question is, does Martin Jarmond make the call?”

You can wish for the moon and the stars, Bruins, but that doesn’t mean you’re going to get them. Maybe we will all be surprised, but don’t hold your breath in Westwood or anywhere else.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire