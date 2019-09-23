UCLA wide receiver Kyle Philips wins Pac-12 Football Freshman of the Week honors

After returning a punt 69 yards for a touchdown to put UCLA in the lead for the first time since early in the game in the Bruins' comeback win at Washington State, Kyle Philips wins Pac-12 Football Freshman of the Week honors. Philips sliced his way through the Cougar coverage unit with 7:31 left in the fourth quarter to move the Bruins into the lead at 60-56. It marked the first UCLA punt return for a score since 2005, when Maurice Jones-Drew scampered 81 yards against Cal for a touchdown. Philips also hauled in three passes for 53 yards, including a career-long 32-yard catch on a second-and-20 play for a first down.

