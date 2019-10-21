UCLA wide receiver Kyle Philips earns Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors

After catching a career-best 10 passes for 100 yards and two touchdowns in UCLA's 34-16 win at Stanford, redshirt freshman Kyle Philips earns Pac-12 Freshman of the Week Honors for Week 8. Both of Philips' touchdown receptions came in the first quarter of action on the first two offensive possessions of the game as UCLA jumped out to a 14-3 lead, its biggest of the season to that point. His second receiving score came on a third-and-goal situation.

Scroll to continue with content Ad