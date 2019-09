Pac-12 Networks' Mike Yam and Yogi Roth look ahead to Saturday's Pac-12 opener for UCLA and Washington State in Pullman. The Cougars have won back-to-back games against the Bruins and take a 3-0 start in this contest. UCLA, meanwhile, is seeking its first win of the season after a loss to Oklahoma in Week 3.

Scroll to continue with content Ad