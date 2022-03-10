UCLA vs Washington State College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview, Lines, How To Watch

UCLA vs Washington State prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Thursday, March 10

UCLA vs Washington State Game Preview, Pac-12 Tournament How To Watch

Date: Thursday, March 10

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

How To Watch: Pac-12 Network

Record: Washington State (19-13), UCLA (23-6)

Why Washington State Will Win

The Cougars have played well over the last few weeks, going 5-1 with a four-game winning streak including a 66-59 win over Cal to kick off the Pac-12 Tournament.

They’re a big bombing team that leads the Pac-12 in three point attempts, they clean up the messes with lots of offensive rebounds, and they’re going to keep on shooting.

UCLA is okay at guarding the three, but it’s not going to keep up from the outside if this gets into a shooting match.

They had one of their worst shooting days of the year against UCLA the first time around; they’ll be better. However …

Why UCLA Will Win

Yeah, the first meeting.

UCLA rolled 76-56 by making over half their shots from the field and going 50% from three. The defense bothered the Cougars from the start, it allowed just three offensive rebounds, and there was never a whole lot of drama.

Washington State might be fantastic from three, but it doesn’t move the ball around well and it doesn’t shoot well enough when the outside shots aren’t dropping.

The offense struggles to get to 40% from the field on a regular basis, and …

UCLA vs Washington State: What’s Going To Happen

UCLA leads the Pac-12 in scoring defense and the offense doesn’t turn the ball over enough to lead to easy points.

This all comes down to whether or not Wazzu can go batspit crazy from three. It’s not going to generate points off of turnovers, and it’s not going to score enough on the inside.

The Cougars are 11-3 when they make ten or more threes, and 8-10 when they don’t.

UCLA has allowed more than nine threes just three times – it won two of them and lost in double overtime to Arizona State in the other.

UCLA vs Washington State: Prediction, Lines

UCLA 72, Washington State 62

Line: UCLA -9, o/u: 132

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

UCLA vs Washington State Must See Rating: 3

