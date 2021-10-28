UCLA vs Utah prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 30

UCLA vs Utah How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 30

Game Time: 10:00 ET

Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: UCLA (5-3), Utah (4-3)

UCLA vs Utah Game Preview

Why UCLA Will Win

Even with the loss to Oregon last week, UCLA is still deep in the hunt for the Pac-12 title. It needs Arizona State to have a few problems, and winning out is a must, but there’s a whole lot of motivation.

Also, don’t discount what a big deal it would be to get bowl eligible for the first time since 2017.

Utah had the Pac-12 South all to itself, but it collapsed in an ugly 42-34 loss to Oregon State. The defense had a rough time against the run, the Beavers came up with a good balance, and the offense couldn’t come through when needed.

UCLA wins when it runs well. It’s 5-0 when getting to 200 yards, and 0-3 when it doesn’t. Utah is 0-3 when allowing 200 rushing yards, 4-0 when it doesn’t, but those four wins were against teams that can’t pound and get nasty like UCLA can.

On the flip side, Utah works better when it’s running well, and UCLA’s run D has been terrific – it has yet to allow 200 yards.

Why Utah Will Win

Utah takes on another level at home.

It came up with one of its most complete performances of the season in Rice-Eccles in a key win over Arizona State, and it had its best running game of the year against Washington State. UCLA is 3-0 on the road, but Stanford, Arizona, and Washington aren’t Utah.

The pass rush has been hit-or-miss, but the Utes lead the Pac-12 in sacks and they’re good at generating pressure. UCLA is good defensively – again, it’s great against the run – but it doesn’t come up with enough big things behind the line.

Offensively, Cameron Rising continues to be the quarterback who can take the Utes forward steadily producing over the last three games with enough deep shots to matter, all while adding a bit on the ground.

What’s Going To Happen

Utah will be just balanced enough to get through a tight, tough battle.

This will go into the fourth quarter close, but just how healthy is UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson? He’s expected to play through a hand injury, but he’s taking a beating as the season goes on – will he be able to get through the game and still be effective late?

He’ll be great, Rising will be great, and the game will be great with the Utes holding on for dear life in the final few minutes.

UCLA vs Utah Prediction, Lines

Utah 34, UCLA 30

Line: Utah -6.5, o/u: 60.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4.5

