UCLA vs. Utah: Betting odds, lines, and picks against the spread

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson passes to tight end Hudson Habermehl during a win over South Alabama at the Rose Bowl on Sept. 17. The Bruins are 3½-point home underdogs heading into Saturday's game against Utah. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

Las Vegas sportsbooks have the undefeated 18th-ranked UCLA Bruins (5-0, 2-0 in the Pac-12) as 3½-point home underdogs when they host the 11th-ranked Utah Utes at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the Rose Bowl in a key Pac-12 battle.

UCLA coach Chip Kelly’s offense features dual-threat quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and running back Zach Charbonnet, but also an outstanding offensive line that leads the nation in fewest tackles for loss.

The Bruins are trying for their second-straight home upset as they were three-point underdogs vs. the Washington Huskies last Saturday in their 40-32 victory.

Utah has been on a roll since its season-opening loss at Florida as the Utes have won their last four games by at least 20 points, including a 42-16 rout versus a tough Oregon State team last Saturday. However, UCLA backers can get a vote of confidence with the fact that the loss at Florida was on the road, plus the Utes gave up 283 rushing yards to the Gators and other teams have been able to run on them too.

Most bettors are siding with Utah so far, with 55% of the bets and 68% of the money on the Utes -3½ at DraftKings. For the most up-to-date betting trends, see VSiN’s CFB betting splits page.

Bookmakers project this to be a shootout with an over/under of 64 1/2 points. So far, most bettors have agreed as 64% of the bets and a whopping 82% of the money has been on the over.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.