UCLA vs USC prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 20

UCLA vs USC How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 20

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA

How To Watch: FOX

Record: UCLA (6-4), USC (4-5)

UCLA vs USC Game Preview

Why UCLA Will Win

USC is giving it a shot, but it’s just not there.

It’s a program in limbo, and it just hasn’t been able to find its football ever since the loss of head coach Clay Helton in the second week of the season.

There was still some fight, but the loss of star WR Drake London for the year might have been one body blow too many.

The offense is way too inconsistent. The yards are there, but there are too many mistakes, not enough points to overcome the defensive flaws, and now UCLA should be able to take advantage of all of it.

The Bruins have a massive consistently problem, too, but this is the week for the running game to get going – it’s going to keep it simple.

Arizona State was able to hammer on the Trojans for close to 300 yards a few weeks ago, Arizona was able to fire away too easily the week before that, and now it’s UCLA’s turn to do both.

The offense was terrific in the win over Colorado, the passing game was okay in the losses to Utah and Oregon, USC shouldn’t be able to keep up if the parts are working.

Why USC Will Win

Not to use a break like USC just had as any sort of blessing in disguise – considering the circumstances – but the postponement of the Cal game to December could be just the timeout the program needed.

It’s not like the offense just stopped.

Kedon Slovis wasn’t bad considering all the issues, but not it’s Jaxson Dart’s chance to show what he can do in the spotlight.

The freshman wasn’t anything special against Arizona or Arizona State, but he threw for 391 yards and four scores in the win over Washington State early in the year. Now the program gets to see what he can do.

The UCLA secondary hasn’t been anything special against the teams that can throw. The D allowed 240 yards or more in seven of the first eight games before getting Utah and Colorado.

With nothing to lose season-wise, and with the time to prepare, the Trojans are about to turn it loose.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s still USC vs UCLA.

It’s a strange moment for both programs with USC needing to win out just to go bowling, but knowing that it’s simply passing the time before the new era kicks in.

For UCLA, no one’s seriously talking about Chip Kelly’s job status at the moment – beating Colorado put a temporary pause on that – but lose to this USC team to make it three defeats in a row, and there’s a problem.

Or, UCLA overcomes an early USC energy burst, pounds away and wears down the lines, and then takes over in the fourth quarter to win this. It then takes care of Cal next week on the way to a decent 8-4 record in a step-forward season.

Assume the latter scenario.

UCLA vs USC Prediction, Lines

UCLA 34, USC 26

Line: UCLA -3, o/u: 65.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 4

