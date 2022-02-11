UCLA vs USC prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, February 12

UCLA vs USC How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 12

Game Time: 10:00 ET

Venue: Galen Center, Los Angeles, CA

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: UCLA (17-4), USC (20-4)

– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

UCLA vs USC Game Preview

Why UCLA Will Win

The Bruins got past a two-game losing run in Arizona with a terrific shooting game against Stanford in a bounce back win. This might be a fourth-straight road game, but it’s obviously it’s just down the highway.

They continue to be fantastic when it comes to not turning the ball over – they haven’t given it up more than nine times since mid-January – and they started to get their three-point shooting back against the Cardinal.

On the flip side, USC doesn’t force a whole lot of mistakes and isn’t going to come up with more than around eight takeaways. However …

– Latest Polls AP | Coaches

Why USC Will Win

USC doesn’t turn the ball over, either.

It’s not making enough mistakes to let UCLA generate a whole lot of easy points, and if everything is going right, this gets bogged down a bit into a half-court battle.

UCLA can score inside and out, and it can rebound, but the Trojans continue to be dominant on the boards – they lead the Pac-12 in total boards and average 41 per game – and should force a whole slew of one-and-dones.

Arizona – an even better rebounding team than USC – is the only team to come up with double-digit offensive boards the last nine games.

– Top 25 Game Previews, Predictions

What’s Going To Happen

The Bruins are playing better overall and are far more consistent from the field, but the defense is also struggling. USC has to keep this in the 60s, pound away on the inside, and don’t make this about threes. There’s one massive problem, though …

UCLA makes its free throws, and USC – for the most part – struggles on the line. In a low scoring battle like this, hitting the shots on the line will mean everything.

Story continues

UCLA vs USC Prediction, Lines

UCLA 69, USC 66

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Rating: 4.5

5: Super Bowl – the actual game

1: Super Bowl – everything else

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams