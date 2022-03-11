UCLA vs USC College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

UCLA vs USC prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Friday, March 11

UCLA vs USC Game Preview, Pac-12 Tournament How To Watch

Date: Friday, March 11

Game Time: 11:30 ET

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

How To Watch: FS1

Record: UCLA (24-6), USC (26-6)

Why USC Will Win

The Trojans might have been rocky in the win over Washington, but this team isn’t anything pretty.

It’s a tough, powerful team that’s great on the offensive glass and finds ways to dial up the defense late and pull off tight wins. No, there aren’t a slew of blowouts, but that’s not how they roll.

They’re great on the defensive glass – they just don’t give up second chance points – and they’re able to defend as well as anyone in America overall without fouling.

They beat UCLA back in mid-february with the defense keeping UCLA to under 30% from the field, and they hit 11 of 12 free throws, but …

Why UCLA Will Win

One big UCLA scoring burst ends this.

It was in another defensive fight with USC in the last game of the regular season, but it made 49% from the field, made eight threes, and kept the threes from coming on the other side.

USC wants to make this a low scoring battle on the boards – it wants this to be played in the 50s. Throw in the ability to hit free throws – USC is very shaky on the line – and UCLA should push this into the 70s.

UCLA vs USC: What’s Going To Happen

Wait, this isn’t the Pac-12 Championship?

UCLA is tough as nails, but it’s also fun, experienced, and it’s perking up now that it’s showtime. USC is tough as nails, and it want this to be a boring fight that comes down to who makes the big rebound late.

UCLA will be a bit better on the line and will hold up on the boards in a blast of a game that’s going to be as intense as any this weekend.

UCLA vs USC: Prediction, Lines

UCLA 70, USC 66

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

UCLA vs USC Must See Rating: 5

