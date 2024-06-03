UCLA softball vs Stanford final score: Bruins eliminated 3-1 by Stanford from WCWS

No. 6 UCLA softball's run at the 2024 Women's College World Series came to an end Sunday, as did the career of Bruins star shortstop Maya Brady.

Despite being delayed several hours due to weather to begin elimination Sunday in Oklahoma City, the final Pac-12 softball game certainly delivered with No. 8 Stanford coming out on top 3-1 at Devon Park on Sunday night — fittingly, the last "Pac-12 after dark" in softball history.

The Bruins got to Stanford pitching phenom NiJaree Canady early in the contest when UCLA right fielder Megan Grant lifted one over the left field fence for a lead-off solo home run in the top of the second. However, that would be all Canady would allow the Bruins to score against her as the 2024 National Player of the Year got stronger and sharper throughout the night.

Taryn Kern tied things up in the third inning at 1-1 with a double off the wall in left-center, before the Cardinal lead-off hitter was brought around to score herself two batters latter when Stanford first baseman Ava Gall singled into right field.

Stanford added an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth on a sacrifice fly from Allie Clements, who came off the bench for the at-bat. UCLA showed some fight late on a two-out rally in the seventh, but Canady wouldn't allow the Bruins to capitalize on it as she got Ramsey Suarez to ground out to end the game.

Canady earned the win, giving up just one run across six innings of work on four hits with eight strikeouts. Bruins freshman pitcher Kaitlyn Terry was handed the loss. Brady had a tough day at the plate, going 0-for-3 with three strikeouts. The back-to-back Pac-12 Player of the Year ended her illustrious collegiate career with 279 hits, 71 home runs and 246 RBIs in 248 games, 246 of which were starts.

UCLA ends its season 43-12 overall and 17-4 in Pac-12 play, while Stanford advances to play No. 1 overall Texas on Monday. With that, read the recap of all score updates and highlights from the Bruins' WCWS 3-1 loss to Stanford:

UCLA vs Stanford softball score: Cardinal 3, Bruins 1

Teams 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 UCLA 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 Stanford 0 0 2 0 1 0 —

UCLA vs Stanford softball live updates, highlights

All times Central

Top of 7th Inning: Stanford 3, UCLA 1

9:43 p.m.: The Bruins' seventh inning push comes to an end as Suarez grounds out to short for the final out of the inning. With the 3-1 loss to Stanford, UCLA is eliminated from the WCWS.

9:42 p.m.: Ramsey Suarez comes off the bench for UCLA to pinch hit for Seneca Curo.

9:40 p.m.: Thessa Malau'ulu singles into left-center for a two-out single to put runners on first and second for the Bruins. There is some late life in the UCLA lineup!

9:37 p.m.: Savannah Pola gets hit in the wrist sending her to first base and extending the inning for UCLA. Taylor Stephens comes into run for Pola, who exits the game.

9:35 p.m.: Jordan Woolery hits a pop-up in foul territory along the first base line for the second out.

9:34 p.m.: UCLA is down to its final two outs as Megan Grant flies out to right field.

Bottom of 6th Inning: Stanford 3, UCLA 1

9:30 p.m.: Taylor Tinsley holds it at a 3-1 deficit for UCLA as Caelan Koch lines out to Tinsley for the third out of the inning. Bruins looking for two runs to tie it or three to take the lead against Stanford coming up in the seventh.

9:30 p.m.: Jade Berry flies out to left field for the third time tonight. Two down.

9:28 p.m.: Janelle Meono makes an incredible play in center as she tracks down and catches a fly ball off of the bat of Aly Kaneshiro running into the fence holding onto the ball. One down.

Top of 6th Inning: Stanford 3, UCLA 1

9:25 p.m.: UCLA once again goes down 1-2-3 as Sharlize Palacios grounds out to third for the final out of the inning. Bruins look to keep it at a 3-1 deficit.

9:24 p.m.: Bruins continue to struggle against NiJaree Canady as Jadelyn Allchin strikes out for the second out. It is the eighth strikeout for UCLA hitters tonight.

9:23 p.m.: Maya Brady strikes out for the third time tonight. One down.

Bottom of 5th Inning: Stanford 3, UCLA 1

9:18 p.m.: Janelle Meono tracks down Ava Gall's fly ball for the final out of the inning. Bruins down two heading into the sixth.

9:15 p.m.: Stanford pinch hitter Allie Clements hits a sac fly, scoring Emily Jones from third. UCLA now trails Stanford 3-1. Taylor Tinsley now looks for the final out of the inning.

9:12 p.m.: Taylor Tinsley wins the 3-2 battle with Taryn Kern as Kern grounds out to first base for the first out of the inning. Kaitlyn Lim and Emily Jones advance to second and third respectively.

9:10 p.m.: Some hesitation from UCLA catcher Sharlize Palacios as Stanford lays down back-to-back bunts, allowing Kaitlyn Lim and Emily Jones reach first and second base respectively. Big moment here for the Bruins and Taylor Tinsley in the circle as Stanford's top-of-the-line comes up to bat with two on and no outs.

9:09 p.m.: UCLA catcher Sharlize Palacios can't get the ball quick enough to first as Emily Jones reaches first base on a lead-off bunt.

Top of 5th Inning: Stanford 2, UCLA 1

9:06 p.m.: Bruins' bats continue to struggle as they are retired in order 1-2-3 after Janelle Meono grounds out to third for the final out of the inning.

9:05 p.m.: Two down in the inning as Seneca Curo strikes out swinging.

9:04 p.m.: Thessa Malau'ulu grounds out to short for the first out of the inning.

Bottom of 4th Inning: Stanford 2, UCLA 1

9 p.m.: Taylor Tinsley retires the side 1-2-3 in the fourth as River Mahler flies out to left for the third out of the inning. Nice scoreless frame for Tinsley. Bruins head to the fifth inning looking to get some offense going.

8:59 p.m.: Thessa Malau'ulu throws Caelan Koch out at first from third for the second out of the inning. Two down.

8:58 p.m.: We've officially reached Pac-12 After Dark as the sun has officially set at Devon Park!

8:57 p.m.: Taylor Tinsley retires Jade Berry for the first out of the inning on a fly ball to left field. One down.

8:55 p.m.: Final line for UCLA starting pitcher Kaitlyn Terry: 2 ⅓ innings, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER and 3 K's.

Top of 4th Inning: Stanford 2, UCLA 1

8:53 p.m.: UCLA does down 1-2-3 for the third time tonight as Savannah Pola grounds out to second for the final out of the inning. Bruins have not been able to get to NiJaree Canady since the second inning with Megan Grant's solo home run.

8:52 p.m.: Jordan Woolery pops up to second for the second out. Two down for the Bruins in the fourth inning.

8:50 p.m.: Megan Grant strikes out looking for the first out of the inning. It is the fifth strikeout for UCLA hitters on the night.

Bottom of 3rd Inning: Stanford 2, UCLA 1

8:47 p.m.: Taylor Tinsley keeps it at 2-1 lead for Stanford as she gets Aly Kaneshiro to ground out to Maya Brady at short for the third out. Bruins have some work to do.

8:46 p.m.: Stanford takes a 2-1 lead over UCLA as Ava Gall singles into right field scoring Taryn Kern from second. Throw is off line from the Bruins.

8:44 p.m.: Taylor Tinsley strikes out Kyra Chan with the rise ball for the second out of the inning. Big out.

8:42 p.m.: That will be it for Kaitlyn Terry in the circle as UCLA calls Taylor Tinsley out of the pen. Tinsley enters the game with a runner on second with one out in the inning. Needless to say big moment here for the UCLA sophomore right-hander. Tinsley has a 18-3 record on the season with a 1.90 ERA.

8:41 p.m.: Stanford ties the game at 1-1 as Taryn Kern hits a double into the left center gap, scoring Kaitlyn Lim from first. The throw from UCLA to home was just late to get Lim.

8:39 p.m.: Kaitlyn Lim flies out to Megan Grant in right field on the first pitch of her at-bat. One down in the inning as the lineup turns over.

8:38 p.m.: Maya Brady can't handle a grounder from Emily Jones, allowing Jones to reach first for a lead-off single.

Top of 3rd Inning: UCLA 1, Stanford 0

8:35 p.m.: Bruins leave runners on the corners as Sharlize Palacios grounds out to short for the final out of the inning.

8:34 p.m.: Janelle Meono goes from first to third as Jadelyn Allchin gets one just past, literally bouncing off, of Ava Gall's glove at first going into right. Big opportunity here for the Bruins runners on the corner and two outs.

8:32 p.m.: Maya Brady strikes out for the second time tonight, two down in the inning. Brady has now struck out five times in six at-bats across the last two games for UCLA.

8:30 p.m.: Janelle Meono slaps one into left field for a one-out single giving the Bruins their second hit of the night. Lineup turns over to Maya Brady.

8:29 p.m. Seneca Curo grounds out to third for the first out of the inning.

8:28 p.m.: As the sun begins to set at Devon Park, Kevin Brown gives a nice tribute to the late Bill Walton who created the ever so famous "Pac-12 After Dark" motto. Walton passed away last week after a fight with cancer.

8:27 p.m.: Look, Megan Grant's family receives her home run ball from the second inning by one of the usher's at Devon Park. Click here to read up on the tradition at the WCWS where ushers give the home run ball to player's families after they hit a home run.

Bottom of 2nd Inning: UCLA 1, Stanford 0

8:23 p.m.: An immaculate inning for Kaitlyn Terry as River Mahler strikes out swinging for the final out of the inning! It's back-to-back 1-2-3 innings for Terry to start the game.

8:22 p.m.: A quick second out in the inning for Kaitlyn Terry as Caelan Koch pops up to short.

8:22 p.m.: After giving up a lead-off single to Aly Kaneshiro, Kaitlyn Terry responds by getting Jade Berry to fly out to left for the first out of the inning.

8:20 p.m.: As noted on the ESPN broadcast, Megan Grant's home run in the top of the second inning was the first home run that NiJaree Canady has given up during the first time through a lineup in her career.

Top of 2nd Inning: UCLA 1, Stanford 0

8:18 p.m.: UCLA can't extend its lead in the inning as Thessa Malau'ulu grounds out to short for the third out of the inning. But the Bruins are on the board thanks to Megan Grant's lead-off home run.

8:17 p.m.: Savannah Pola grounds out to NiJaree Canady for the second out.

8:16 p.m.: Jordan Woolery strikes out swinging for the first out of the second.

8:14 p.m.: MEGAN GRANT! The Bruins right fielder takes NiJaree Canady deep on the rise ball to left field for a solo home run to give UCLA an early 1-0 lead. It is Grant's third extra-base hit of the season against Canady.

Bottom of 1st Inning: UCLA 0, Stanford 0

8:09 p.m.: Back-to-back punch outs from Kaitlyn Terry as she gets Ava Gall swinging for the final out of the inning. Nice 1-2-3 start for Terry in the circle!

8:08 p.m.: Kaitlyn Terry gets Kyra Chan swinging for the second out of the inning. It is Terry's first K of the night, nice movement on the pitch from the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year.

8:06 p.m.: Jadelyn Allchin comes a bit from left field to make the catch on the run for the first out of the inning.

8:05 p.m.: Stanford's Taryn Kern looked to have gotten hit by the pitch but the home plate umpire calls her back. Replay on ESPN2 shows Kern leaning in a bit on the ball, as the pitch was in the "river" part of the batter's box. The pitch is called a ball in the count.

8:03 p.m.: Kaitlyn Terry's first pitch of the night is in there for a strike on Taryn Kern.

Top of 1st Inning: UCLA 0, Stanford 0

8:01 p.m.: Bruins can't get anything going in the top of the first as Jadelyn Allchin grounds out to first while Sharlize Palacios strikes out swinging for the final two outs of the inning.

7:56 p.m.: Maya Brady begins the night by striking out looking for the first out.

7:55 p.m.: Maya Brady steps into the box and we are underway in Oklahoma City in this WCWS elimination game between UCAL and Stanford. Play ball!

UCLA-Stanford softball start time changed

Due to the three hour weather delay and Alabama vs. Florida running long, first pitch for the highly anticipated Pac-12 After Dark showdown between UCLA and Stanford is now set for 7:55 p.m. CT.

Pregame

7:48 p.m.: First pitch between UCLA and Stanford is just around the corner. Bruins will go up against Stanford pitching phenom NiJaree Canady, who struck out 20 Bruins earlier in the season in two starts.

7:36 p.m.: Here's the starting lineup for UCLA tonight against Stanford in the WCWS:

7:25 p.m.: The ground crew is currently preparing the field at Devon Park for UCLA vs. Stanford, but the game won't begin at its 7:30 p.m. expected start. UCLA has tweeted out on X (formerly known as Twitter) that first pitch is now at 7:55 p.m. CT.

7:23 p.m.: Florida vs. Alabama just finished with the Gators taking the 6-4 win. UCLA vs. Stanford is next up at the WCWS!

7:10 p.m.: UCLA swept the regular season series against Stanford, outscoring the Cardinal 12-3. Both programs did not meet in the Pac-12 Softball Tournament as Stanford lost to Utah 2-1 in the quarterfinals.

7:10 p.m.: UCLA and Stanford are both on their way to Devon Park for Sunday night's WCWS elimination game.

7:07 p.m.: Florida currently leads Alabama 6-4 in the bottom of the sixth inning. It remains to be seen if UCLA-Stanford will be further delayed, but there is a possibility of it as the Crimson Tide are currently trying to mount a comeback against its SEC foe.

What channel is Stanford vs. UCLA softball on today?

UCLA and Stanford will face off on ESPN2. The game will also be streamed on the ESPN app (with a cable login); ESPN+; or Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Kevin Brown will have the play-by-play, while two-time All-American Amanda Scarborough will act as an analyst and reporter Alyssa Lang will serve as the sideline reporter.

UCLA vs Stanford start time

Date: Sunday, June 2

Time: 7:55 p.m. CT

Due to the three hour weather delay and Alabama-Florida going long, first pitch for Stanford and UCLA is now scheduled for 7:55 p.m. CT from Devon Park in Oklahoma City.

UCLA softball schedule 2024

Below is UCLA's postseason schedule, beginning with the NCAA softball tournament regional round. For the Bruins' full schedule, click here.

Los Angeles Regional

Friday, May 17: UCLA 9, Grand Canyon 0 (five innings)

Saturday, May 18: UCLA 7, Virginia Tech 6

Sunday, May 19: UCLA 9, Grand Canyon 1 (five innings)

Los Angeles Super Regional

Friday, May 24: UCLA 8, Georgia 0 (six innings)

Saturday, May 25: UCLA 6, Georgia 1

Women's College World Series

Thursday, May 30: UCLA 4, Alabama 1

Saturday, May 31: Oklahoma 1, UCLA 0

Sunday, June 2: UCLA vs. Stanford

Stanford softball schedule 2024

Stanford Regional

Friday, May 17: Stanford 8, Saint Mary's 6

Saturday, May 18: Stanford 2, Mississippi State 1

Sunday, May 19: Cal State Fullerton 8, Stanford 1

Sunday, May 19: Stanford 4, Cal State Fullerton 2

Stanford Super Regional

Friday, May 24: LSU 11, Stanford 1

Saturday, May 25: Stanford 3, LSU 0

Sunday, May 26: Stanford 8, LSU 0 (six innings

Women's College World Series

Thursday, May 30: Texas 4, Stanford 0

Friday, May 31: Stanford 8, Oklahoma State 0 (six innings)

Sunday, June 2: Stanford vs. UCLA

